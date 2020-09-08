Sgt. Richard Wendell RileyFlorence, MA - Sgt. Richard Wendell Riley from Florence, MA passed away on August 22nd.He was also well known by loved ones as Bunky Beaver. He was born March 6, 1959 in Accomac, VA. He leaves behind his adored Momma, Virginia Bailey (Riley), his late father Roosevelt Kellam. Including the late Daddy Rodgers (Bailey)He leaves behind his wife and BooBoo's, Vicki Bell. His fur son, Riley Bell (aka Ry-Dog) and his naked feather plucker step-bird, Crackers. He leaves behind his proudest accomplishments, his daughters, Vanessa Riley from Brockton, MA and her husband Taurean Brown. Olivia Riley of Springfield and her girlfriend Arielle Ward. His Brothers: Allen Riley, Karral Riley, deceased brother Roosevelt Riley, Earl Riley of VA and also Michael Riley of Springfield, MA. His Sisters: Mildred Wise, Valarie Moore, Kimberly Kellam of VA and deceased sister, Linda Riley. And numerous nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.Rich worked at the University of MA-Amherst, for 31 years. The majority of those years were spent at University Health Services as a Pharmacy Clerk. Many employees he loved working with, grew into live long friendships and became family to him. His proudest employment was with the US Army & National Guard. He served his country for 27 years. He served in Operations Enduring and Iraqi Freedom. Several tours including Jamaica, Honduras, California, Germany, Kuwait and many years at Camp Edwards. He proudly claims to have raised many soldiers that served with him in the 180th Engineer Detachment. He was their Dad to many and he cherished his 180th Family.He had an infectious laugh and smile that would brighten anyone's day. He was a devoted family man, but you didn't have to be blood to be family. His loss has broken the hearts of many.He was looking forward to retirement and wanted to do volunteer work for the veterans.Rich's family received relatives and friends at the visiting hours on Saturday, August 29th from 10AM - 12PM at the Ahearn Funeral Home, 783 Bridge Rd. Northampton. A brief funeral home service and military honors followed the visitation at 12pm.In lieu of flowers, it is requested to send a donation in Rich's name to Hope for the Warriors.Ahearn Funeral Home(413)587-0044