|
|
Shane Hayward
Cape Charles - Shane Patterson Hayward, 41, a resident of Cape Charles, VA, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at his residence. A native of Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of Malcolm S. and Elizabeth Patterson Hayward of Cape Charles. He was the owner of Eastern Shore Custom Carts, member of Cape Charles Fire Department, professional D.J., drummer and lover of music.
In addition to his loving parents, he is survived by his maternal grandmother, Elizabeth Patterson of Ireland; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Hugh Patterson and paternal grandparents, Stanley and Elizabeth Hayward.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 1:00 PM at St. Charles Catholic Church, 545 Randolph Avenue, Cape Charles, VA 23310, with Father J. Michael Breslin, officiating. Inurnment will follow in the St. Charles Borromeo Memorial Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, 8701 Georgia Avenue, Suite 412, Silver Spring, MD 20910.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com
Arrangements made by Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home in Cape Charles, Virginia.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 3, 2019