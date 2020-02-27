|
|
Shane Warren Abbott
Mt. Vernon - Shane Warren Abbott, 18, of here passed away on February 18, 2020.
Born July 6, 2001 in Salisbury, Md., Shane was the son of Rachel Mathis (Bill Coleman) and Jason Abbott, all of Mt. Vernon. He was a 2019 graduate of Washington Academy High School and enjoyed 4H (especially showing livestock in the tradition of the family), AUMC Youth Group, Washington High School Marching and Symphonic Band, Art Club, playing and watching all sports as well as hunting with his family.
He is also survived by his brother Trevor Warren Mathis, grandparents Darin and Lisa Ford, Allen and Lori Abbott; great-grandparents John and Dorothy Murray, and George and Cindy Johnson. Other relatives include Debbie Schrader, Barbara Logan, Johnny (Bobbi) Murray, Richard Murray, Susie Walters, Roy Ford, Paula (Bobby) Brown, A.J. Abbott, Judy Hoffman, Kandi Pianka, Jeanne Abbott, Raymond, Missy, Lora, Tre, Mindy, and Suzi as well as numerous cousins and friends. He will also be sorely missed by his childhood and best friend Kelly Payne.
Shane was predeceased by grandfather Martin Warren Mathis and great-grandparents Miriam and Charles Abbott and Thomas Ford. Uncles Charles Abbott Jr., Luke Abbott, Larry Schrader, Skip Logan, and cousin T.J. Johnson also preceded him in death.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Asbury United Methodist Church in Mt. Vernon where friends may visit from 1-3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations for additional recreational needs at Mt. Vernon Recreational Park may be made in Shane's memory to the Shane Abbott Memorial Fund c/o Lyndi Rosetta, 26980 Mt. Vernon Road, Princess Anne, MD 21853 or taken to Hebron Savings Bank, 30499 Mt. Vernon Rd. Princess Anne, MD 21853. To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome. com
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 27 to Mar. 4, 2020