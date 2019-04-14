Services
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Free Methodist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James Free Methodist Church
Salisbury - Shannon Richard Tolbert, 45, of Salisbury, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of Victor and Patsy Goslee Johnson.

Shannon worked as a Cook for Popeye's. He enjoyed watching sports and spending time with Family and Friends.

Shannon is survived by his guardian, Richard Arthur Tolbert & wife, Mary of Salisbury; a daughter, Kiera Renae Lunsford of Pocomoke City; a brother, Roy Tolbert of Waynesboro, GA; and a sister, Lawanda Brown & her husband, Cophen of Laurel, DE.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Goslee.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 11:00 AM at the St. James Free Methodist Church at Head of Creek with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Officiating will be Rev. Lewis Reid. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

To express condolences to the family please visit thestewartfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of Stewart Funeral Home by Holloway and Downey, PA, 821 West Road, Salisbury, MD 21801.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 14, 2019
