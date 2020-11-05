1/1
Sharen L. Brittingham
Sharen L. Brittingham

Salisbury - Sharen L. Brittingham, 72, of Salisbury went to be with the Lord Wednesday, November 4, 2020 after a brief illness. She grew up in Salisbury, where she attended Trinity United Methodist Church.

Sharen graduated from Wicomico High School in 1966 and next the Jefferson School of Commerce. She was a secretary at Delmarva Power and Light for 10 years. Later, she worked in the office of her parents' business, Brittingham Plant Farms.

She is survived by her beloved family; daughter Michelle Keidel, grandchildren Scotty, Brittney, Ashlyn, Jakob, and great-grandson Weston, as well as her sister Sylvia Robertson.

Graveside services will take place Monday, November 9, 2020 at 11am at Wicomico Memorial Park next to her parents. In memory of Sharen guests are asked to please wear her favorite color, red. The Reverend Olin Shockley will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wicomico County Humane Society, 5130 Citation Drive, Salisbury, MD 21804.

Visit www.boundsfuneralhome.com to share stories and memories with the family.




Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Wicomico Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
4107493281
