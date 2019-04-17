Sharlene Elizabeth Mason



Pocomoke City - Sharlene Elizabeth Mason, 80, of Pocomoke City, died on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Coastal Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury, MD. Born on May 10, 1938 in Salisbury, MD, she was a daughter of the late Elton and Frances Smullen Moiles.



She was a graduate of Washington High School and studied nursing and cosmetology before starting her career in tourism for Worcester County and eventually the State of Maryland, retiring as the Supervisor of the Pocomoke City Tourism Center.



Sharlene is survived by her husband of 62 years, Eugene Mason; one son, Robert L. Mason and his wife Teresa of Lakewood Ranch, FL; one brother, Gordon R. Moiles and his wife Suzanne of Wilmington, NC; one brother-in-law, Reggie Mason and his wife Debbie of Berlin, MD; two grandsons, Aaron Mason and Ethan Mason and his wife Tatyana and several nieces, nephews and in-laws.



All services will be private, at her request.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Sharlene, to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 or www.coastalhospice.org.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com. Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary