Sharon Denise Colburn
Wilmington - Sharon Denise "Leatherbury" Colburn, 55 of Wilmington, formerly of Salisbury passed August 1, 2019 at Good Shepherd Penn Partners in Philadelphia.
A Service of Celebration is scheduled for 4 pm, Sunday, August 11, 2019 at FIGHT for Families Fellowship Church in Wilmington. Friends may call two hours prior to the service. Friends may also call 5 to 7 pm, Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Tabernacle of Prayer in Salisbury. Interment will take place 11 am, Monday August 12, 2019 at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron, MD.
Send condolences to www.jolleymemorialchapelmd.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 7, 2019