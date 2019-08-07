Services
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tabernacle of Prayer
Salisbury, MD
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
FIGHT for Families Fellowship Church
Wilmington, MD
Service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
4:00 PM
FIGHT for Families Fellowship Church
Wilmington, MD
Interment
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Springhill Memory Gardens
Hebron, MD
Sharon Denise Colburn


1964 - 2019
Sharon Denise Colburn Obituary
Sharon Denise Colburn

Wilmington - Sharon Denise "Leatherbury" Colburn, 55 of Wilmington, formerly of Salisbury passed August 1, 2019 at Good Shepherd Penn Partners in Philadelphia.

A Service of Celebration is scheduled for 4 pm, Sunday, August 11, 2019 at FIGHT for Families Fellowship Church in Wilmington. Friends may call two hours prior to the service. Friends may also call 5 to 7 pm, Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Tabernacle of Prayer in Salisbury. Interment will take place 11 am, Monday August 12, 2019 at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron, MD.

Send condolences to www.jolleymemorialchapelmd.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 7, 2019
