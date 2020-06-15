Sharon Lee Evans
Laurel - Sharon Lee Evans, 57, of Laurel, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the Lofland Park Center in Seaford, where she has resided for the past few months.
She was born November 28, 1962 in Milford, a daughter of Claude Edward Evans and Lois Eileen (Alsop) Evans of Laurel.
Sharon was a true animal lover and had a special place in her heart for dogs. She enjoyed the outdoors and stopping on a roadside to count deer in the fields was especially exciting to her. Her favorite dog for years was Clifford the Big Red Dog and she loved all of her stuffed Cliffords and memorabilia. Sharon also LOVED people and never forgot a name or face. She truly brought so much joy to all of her family and friends and her love and kindness rubbed off on them daily. She was involved with Easter Seals since she turned 21 and loved the staff there like her own family.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by siblings, Margaret Ellen Dunn-Wilson (Randy) of Salisbury, Martin Edward Evans of Smyrna, Richard Raymond Evans (Jolene Cross), Susan Elaine Evans-Struve (Mark) and Lynn Eileen Lancaster (Francis); nieces and nephews, Jessica Renee Dunn-Lewis (Stephen), Jason Robert Dunn, Wayne Alan Messick, Shawn Anthony Messick (Lindsey), Ian James Lankford, Hannah Michelle Lankford, Ryder Steven Evans and Charli Rose Evans; a great-niece and 3 great-nephews; a sister-in-law, Judy Evans of Blades.
She was preceded in death by a nephew, Levi Edward Messick and a brother-in-law, Donald Dunn.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Due to restrictions surrounding COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be mandatory. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Stephen's Cemetery in Delmar.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sharon's memory to Easter Seals of Delaware and Maryland's Eastern Shore by visiting https://www.easterseals.com/de/ or to the Humane Society of Delaware by visiting https://delawarehumane.org/ .
Arrangements are being handled by Short Funeral Home of Delmar.
