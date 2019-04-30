|
|
Sharon Lynn Ross
Albuquerque, NM - Sharon Lynn Ross died suddenly on April 17, 2019 at the age of 70 in her home in Albuquerque, NM. Shari was born in Dubois, PA on December 29, 1948. She graduated high school at Delmar Jr - Sr High in Delmar, DE in 1966.
She worked in banking and later started her own business, RC Video. She moved to the Albuquerque area in 2007 and found that she really loved the area. Shari enjoyed painting and photography, especially in her favorite city of New Orleans, Louisiana. She enjoyed her cat's and always had a Siamese cat or two throughout her adult life.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents Calvin (Duck) and Marie Ross. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter and son, Melissa Carver (Miles) and Richard V Powell III. She was very proud of her grandchildren: Brandon Carver (Katie Theoret), Lamar Marshall (Tiffany Straley), Danah Greenlee (Kinesha), and Laura Carver (Geoff Davidson). She was affectionately known as BaBa to her grandchildren and she loved them dearly.
The family chose to have a private memorial service in Albuquerque, NM. Memorials may be made in Shari's name to the Crescent City Cat Club in New Orleans, LA or the cat rescue of your choice.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 30, 2019