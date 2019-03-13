|
Sharry Holden
Temperanceville - Sharry Lynn. Holden, 49, of Temperanceville, received her wings on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in the home where she was born.
Born in Temperanceville, Virginia, Sharry was the daughter of Lester J. Holden, Sr. and Sharry D. Holden. She worked as a contractor for the Navy at Wallops Island, as a Hazmat Technician for twenty-nine years. Also, she worked as a cashier at Walmart for six years. Sharry loved both jobs very much.
Funeral services were held at Arcadia Middle School, Oak Hall, on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Interment was in the Groton Community Cemetery, Messongo.
Sharry will always be loved and in the hearts of her three children, Shawntaye Tyease, Xavier Raymonte and Rondell Marquise; five grandchildren; parents, Deacon Lester James, Sr. and Sharry Diane; five brothers, Lester, Jr., Nicholas, Colin, Deon, and Alex; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Arrangements were made by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc., Accomac.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 13, 2019