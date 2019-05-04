|
|
Shawn Lee Colyer
Exmore - Shawn Lee Colyer, 54, husband of Julie Callahan and a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at his residence. A native of Coatesville, PA, he was the son of the late John Lawrence Colyer and the late Elizabeth Best Colyer. He was an astronomer and general contractor. Shawn was the love of Julie's life and a gentle, sweet man.
In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by two sisters, Kimberly Ann Colyer Beiswenger and her husband, John, of Lancaster, PA, and Jody Colyer Taualofai and her husband, David, of Taiwan; three nieces; and a nephew.
A celebration of life service will be conducted Sunday, May 5, 2019, at 2:00 PM, at Franktown United Methodist Church with Reverend Judith Worthington officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SPCA Eastern Shore, Inc., P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com
Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.
Published in The Daily Times on May 4, 2019