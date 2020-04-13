Resources
More Obituaries for Shawn Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shawn Lee Taylor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shawn Lee Taylor Obituary
Shawn Lee Taylor

WESTOVER - Shawn Lee Taylor, 49, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in Westover, MD.

A viewing is scheduled for Saturday, April 18, 2020, from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm, at Jolley Memorial Chapel, P.A., 1213 Jersey Road, Salisbury, MD, where friends may visit. A private funeral service is scheduled for Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Free Indeed Ministries, 418 W. Market Street, Snow Hill, MD 21863.

Funeral services are entrusted to Jolley Memorial Chapel of Salisbury, MD.

Send condolences to: www.jolleymemorialchapelmd.com
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shawn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -