Shawn Lee Taylor
WESTOVER - Shawn Lee Taylor, 49, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in Westover, MD.
A viewing is scheduled for Saturday, April 18, 2020, from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm, at Jolley Memorial Chapel, P.A., 1213 Jersey Road, Salisbury, MD, where friends may visit. A private funeral service is scheduled for Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Free Indeed Ministries, 418 W. Market Street, Snow Hill, MD 21863.
Funeral services are entrusted to Jolley Memorial Chapel of Salisbury, MD.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020