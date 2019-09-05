|
Sheila B. Cathell
Berlin - Sheila Cathell, a radiant beauty, passed from this life to the next on September 3, 2019, at home with her beloved husband, Greg Cathell.
Sheila Kaye was born January 8, 1974. She was raised by her doting parents, Vaughn and Virginia Ball. After the death of Vaughn Ball, she later enjoyed the tender care of her step-father, John Biafore, who also predeceased her. She is survived by her loving mother, Virginia Biafore.
Sheila graduated from Yorktown High School in Arlington, Virginia and Ferrum College, Ferrum, Virginia, with a degree in Social Work.
The center of Sheila's life was her marriage to her devoted husband, Greg Cathell. Sheila and Greg married on May 12, 2001, the happiest day of her life. From then on, she relied on Greg's unfailing love and care. She, in turn, always encouraged him in his business and hobbies. Sheila and Greg especially enjoyed the company of many wonderful cats in their home. These cats, too many to name but each a cherished companion, provided Sheila with endless entertainment and comfort.
Sheila is survived by her sisters Jacqualine Ruckman (Karl), Judy Tucker (Mark), Mary Ball (Tom Meade), Carolyn Ball, Lori Belateche (Irving), Linda Anderson, Tina Best (Dusty) and Terri Ball. Sheila is also survived by her half-brothers Ricky and Steve Adkisson and her half-sister Jamie Stanley. Sheila enjoyed her connection to other half siblings and their families in Illinois. She especially treasured her relationships with her nieces and nephews, many of whom she babysat when they were small.
Sheila possessed the gifts of love and patience in abundance. Her love for her husband and for her large family was boundless. She was so grateful to the Cathell family, especially Greg's parents, Norman and Faye, for their love and support. Sheila also deeply appreciated the friendship of Kristina Facello, Jeff Facello and Lisa Bostic.
A service celebrating Sheila's life will be held at The Community Church at Ocean Pines, 11227 Racetrack Road, Berlin Maryland 21811 on Saturday, September 14 at 1PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Worcester County Humane Society, P.O. Box 48, Berlin, MD 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagrfuneralhome.com Arrangements in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 5, 2019