Sheila K. Zimmer
Berlin - Sheila Kirchenbauer Zimmer passed away peacefully on March 19, 2020 at the age of 78 in her home in Berlin, MD with family by her side. She was the loving wife of the late Joseph M. Zimmer, Jr. She is survived by her sons Joseph, III (Mindy), John (Lorie) and Robert, and eight beautiful grandchildren Shelby, Grayson, Gavin, Evan, Madison, Maggie, Jackson and Mason.
Born in Baltimore, MD on July 1, 1941, she spent her early adulthood raising her family in Forest Hill (Harford County), MD before moving to Ocean City and ultimately Berlin, MD.
Sheila held a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Notre Dame of Maryland and Master's Degrees from Loyola University (Maryland) and Towson University. Sheila committed her life to youth education. While living in Harford County, she was a teacher at the Forest Hill Elementary School, The Harford Day School and The McDonogh School. In 1990, she purchased a small childcare center in Salisbury, MD known as Buttons & Bows. By 1998, with children in classes through the fifth grade, she changed the name of the school to the Wicomico Day School. Today, the Wicomico Day School is a Gold Star Core Knowledge school of approximately 300 children ranging from infants to eighth grade.
As a devout Catholic, she was an active member of St. John Neumann Church in Berlin, MD where she served as business manager, eucharistic minister and member of the choir. Sheila was recently honored to become a Dame of The Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem, a Catholic order of knighthood under the protection of the Holy See.
A mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation in her memory may be made to: Peninsula Regional Health System Foundation - 100 East Carroll St., Salisbury, MD 21801. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com . Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020