Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 641-2111
Sheila Hodges
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Savior Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Savior Catholic Church
1705 Philadephia Ave
Ocean City, MD
Berlin - Sheila Marie Hodges, age 80, passed away peacefully with her family gathered around her on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at her home in Ocean Pines, Md. Born in Washington, DC. Sheila was the daughter of the late Wilfred D. and Patrice Rice Howell. She is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Leonard F. Hodges, daughters, Sharon Repass (Matt), Helen Croghan, Joan Bauk (Daniel), Carolyn Bergamini (Peter), Maureen Slay (Alan), and son Brian (Michele); grandchildren, Megan and Michele Repass; Riley and Marie Croghan; Lauren, Colleen, Patrick and Christine Bauk; Christine and Paul Bergamini; Ryan and Katie Slay; Joe and Johnny Hodges. Her sister Karen Ehlerman preceded Sheila in death. She is survived by her siblings; John Dennis Howell (Linda), Damien Howell (Lynn), Patrice Howell, and Gael Weiss (Alan).

As a young girl, Sheila was a competitive swimmer and spent her summers on the Severn River with the Sherwood Forest Club. She was a graduate of The Academy of the Holy Cross High School on Upton Street, NW (1956) and The Washington School for Secretaries (1957). While raising six children, Sheila began a successful career in Real Estate in 1972 in Montgomery County. She continued to enjoy her career in Ocean Pines, MD when she relocated there in 2000. Sheila was employed with Shamrock Realty, Berlin, MD until her passing.

Sheila was passionate about helping others. Over the years, she was a Eucharistic Minister of St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Berlin, MD, and a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and AGH Hospital. Sheila initiated an annual coat drive to ensure that warm coats were collected and given to those in need. Sheila had a passion for gardening and you could find her planting flowers and vegetables as spring arrived each year.

Friends and relatives will be received at Holy Savior Catholic Church, 1705 Philadephia Ave, Ocean City, MD at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment in Garden of the Pines Cemetery will be private for the family. A donation in her memory may be made to: Little Sisters of the Poor, 4200 Harewood, Rd., NE Washington, DC, 20017-1554, Diakonia, 12747 Old Bridge Rd., Ocean City, MD 21842, or Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 www.coastalhospice.org.

Please sign the family online guestbook: www.burbagefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 23, 2019
