Sheron Victoria Foreman
BERLIN - Sheron Victoria Foreman, 66 of Berlin, died Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury.
Born in Berlin, she was the daughter of the late Brazelle and Hazel (Duffy) Briddell.
She was formerly employed with Walmart of Berlin as a sales associate, and Ocean City Elementary School as a dietary worker.
She was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses of Berlin, MD.
Her survivors include her husband: Billy Foreman of Berlin; three children: Jermaine Gardner of Charleston, SC, Reginald Briddell, Sr . and Shairon Foreman, both of Berlin, MD; two grandchildren: Bridget Briddell and Reginald, Jr.; three great-grandchildren: Kamari, Ja'nyla and Reginald, III; eight siblings and spouses; a brother-in-law, three sisters-in-law, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Three siblings: Sarah Cropper, Lila Curry and Marshal Briddell, preceded her in death.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Berlin Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses, where friends may view one hour prior to service. Cremation will follow.
Services entrusted to Jolley Memorial Chapel P.A. Funeral and Cremation Services
Published in The Daily Times on July 17, 2019