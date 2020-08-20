1/1
Shirley A. Donaway
Shirley A. Donaway

Berlin - Shirley Ann Donaway, age 79, died on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin. Born in North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Marshall and Rhoda Harrold. She is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Everett Donaway, and children Jeanette Fay Gaunt and her husband Richard of Parsonsburg, Johnney Ray Donaway of Ft. Meyers, FL, and David Lee Donaway of Berlin. There are six grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death were children, Michael Allen Donaway and Myrna Kay Reid and siblings, Bernice Brown, Beatrice Walls, Joe Harrold, Jonah Harrold, Wayne Harrold, Marvin Harrold, and Faymon Harrold. Also surviving are two sisters, Cathy Colborne of Reliance, and Pat Smith of Federalsburg.

Mrs. Donaway had been a homemaker and poultry grower. She was an active member of Pathway of Christ Church in Whaleyville. Shirley was a home body who enjoyed working in her yard and spending time with her family.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 24th at 11:00 AM, at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Pastor Mark Phillips will officiate. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Dale Cemetery. A donation in her memory may be made to the Burbage Funeral Home to help defray the family's final expenses. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com .




Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Calling hours
10:00 AM
AUG
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin, MD - Berlin
