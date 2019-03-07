Services
Pocomoke City - Shirley A. Lawrence, 83, of Pocomoke City went home to be with our Lord on February 28, 2019, from complications of Alzheimer's. She was a loving and nurturing woman. She had a light within her that made everyone feel safe. Shirley worked at the Holly Center in Salisbury, MD, she then became a bus driver for them. Shirley's biggest accomplishment was her love for her family. She cared for her mother and father, Mildred and John Hall, and her husband William Lawrence Sr. Shirley is survived by her son William Lawrence Jr. and wife Verona, grandchildren, Brandy Merriman and husband Robert, William J. Lawrence and wife Bethany, Ron Bounds and wife Tracey and Chrissy Planter and husband Bryan. In addition to many great grandchildren. Shirley Lawrence was truly an Angel sent from heaven. There will be a private graveside memorial for the immediate family.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 7, 2019
