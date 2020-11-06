1/1
Shirley Ann Gasque
Shirley Ann Gasque

Sailsbury - Shirley Ann Gasque of Salisbury, MD passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 after a short illness. She was born in Washington, DC on May 19, 1935 to her parents the late Blanche and Benjamin Pettis.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, John, eight siblings, two sons (John and B.F.), one daughter (DeeDee), and a grandson (Buddy).

She was the loving mother to Gladys Donaway (Pat), Glenn Gasque, Gina Marker (Sonny), Walter Gasque (Cathy). She is also survived by a daughter in law Mary Lou Urbanski (Jim) and a son in law Frankie Gladden, a loving sister, Helen Delorenzo (Bessie) along with 12 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, one great great grandchild and many nieces and nephews.

Shirley enjoyed camping, cooking and spending time with her family.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 10 at 11 am at Holloway Funeral Home. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Springhill Memory Gardens.

Face masks are required and please practice social distancing.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.






Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
