Shirley Ann Layfield
Parsonsburg - Shirley Ann Layfield, 72, of Parsonsburg, MD, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, November 2, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Shirley cherished her family and friends and loved them with all of her heart.
She was born on March 8, 1947 and was the daughter of the late Edward and Ada Niblett of Parsonsburg, MD.
She is survived by her husband James Richard Layfield, her daughter and best friend Lori Richardson and husband Kirk Richardson of Willards, MD, grandson Daniel Richardson and wife Jessica, great-grandchildren Blake, Macie, and Zoey Richardson all of Parsonsburg, MD.
Shirley was preceded in death by her brother, Edward Lee Niblett. She is survived by her sister, Barbara Jean Ennis (Tom) of Parsonsburg, MD, 3 special nieces, Tammy Ennis (Michael) of Parsonsburg, MD, Candy Pitts (Chuckie) of Greensboro, MD, Meg Niblett (Greg) of Delmar, DE, and many more cherished loved ones.
Shirley worked at Holt Paper Company for 25 years. During her time there, she made many wonderful, lasting friendships. After retiring from Holt, Shirley worked for ASAP Pumping Services in Parsonsburg, MD for 2 years. Shirley attended Salisbury Baptist Temple and loved Jesus. She was also a member of the Salisbury Moose Lodge.
Shirley should be remembered as generous, kind, loving and had a heart of gold. She could light up a room with her smile and was loved by everyone who knew her. Shirley enjoyed shopping, traveling to Lancaster, PA, going to garage sales, craft shows and spending time with her family and her cats.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 2:00pm at Holloway's Funeral Home. Family will receive guests from 12:00pm - 2:00pm. Interment will follow at Forest Grove Cemetery in Parsonsburg, MD.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Coastal Hospice or the Parsonsburg Fire Department.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 6, 2019