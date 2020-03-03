Services
Shirley Pilchard
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Goodwill Methodist Cemetery
2054 Boston Rd
Pocomoke, MD
Shirley Anne Pilchard Obituary
Shirley Anne Pilchard

Pocomoke - Shirley Anne (Watson) Pilchard, 84, of Pocomoke, Worcester County, Md died on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Guiding Hands Assisted Living Facility in Berlin, Md with her family at her side from complications due to Alzheimer's disease.

Born on July 12, 1935 in Salisbury, Md, she was the elder daughter of Maurice Elwood Watson and Francis Louise (Taylor) Watson. She was raised in Berlin, Md and attended Worcester County public schools there. She later attended Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, VA and Bard-Avon School in Baltimore, Md.

On June 28, 1958 she married the love of her life Mark Obed Pilchard, a farmer and politician from Klej Grange, where they spent their married life as partners in politics and business until his death in 1989 when she was appointed to finish his term in the Maryland House of Delegates. She continued her public service by serving on various boards including Atlantic General Hospital and the Lower Shore Tourism Center. She had been a member of the Nassawango Country Club and the Worcester County Garden Club. She loved creating a beautiful home and gardens for her family.

She is survived by her sons Jeffrey Alan, and his husband C. Steven White of San Francisco, Ca and Gary Watson and his wife Janet Whitfield Pilchard, of Pocomoke; two grandchildren Daniel Mark Pilchard of Pocomoke and Madeline Claire Pilchard, a student at Stanford University in Palo Alto, Ca; a sister Linda Watson Pruitt and husband Dale Pruitt of Berlin, Md and her nephew Greg Pruitt and his wife Kristen, their son Avery of Ocean Pines, and their daughter Heather of Michigan, and her beloved Sheltie, Polly.

In accordance with her wishes there will be a graveside service on Thursday, March 5th at 2:00 PM, at the Goodwill Methodist Cemetery at 2054 Boston Rd. Pocomoke MD. Rev. Olin Shockley will officiate.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that all donations be made to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund. The website is CureALZ.org. (100% of your donation goes to research). Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com .
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
