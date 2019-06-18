|
|
Shirley Anne White
Wenona - Shirley Anne White, 84, of here passed away at her home on Friday, June 14, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Wenona on April 5, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Clifton and Elizabeth (Daniels) Webster. Shirley owned and operated Shirley's Shack in Wenona. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. In her earlier years, she played softball and bowled on leagues with family and friends. Shirley enjoyed playing on the computer and watching Fox News. She loved to talk politics. She was a wonderful cook and loved getting her family together for big dinners. She attended St. Paul's United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Sonny Stanford White (1998), daughter Sheila Webster (2013), brother Poochie Webster, brother Mike Webster, brother Price Webster, sister Bonnie Walters, sister Elaine Hubbard, sister Ladelle Daniels and sister Dorothy Thomas.
She is survived by her son, Jeffrey White (Joyce) of Wenona, daughter Sunny Anne White (Steve Reid) of Princess Anne, grandchildren Tony White, Jeffrey White, Jr., Julie Keaser, Kelly Hoffman, Stacey Brenner and Ava Reid, 10 great grandchildren, sisters Silvia Anderson and Susie Walters, and brothers Ted (Judy) and Dickie (Claudia) Webster, sisters-in-law, Linda Webster, Stella Beach and Betty Kessler and two special nieces, Sheree Kessler and Traci Martin, and several other nieces and nephews, as well as her dogs, Rosey and Bristol.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Wenona, MD with a viewing one hour prior to the service. Rev. David Webster will officiate. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Contributions can be made in her memory to St. Paul's United Methodist Church.
Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. of Princess Anne, Md. To express condolences to the family, please visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 18, 2019