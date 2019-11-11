|
Shirley Baylis Wilkerson
Salisbury - Shirley Baylis Wilkerson, 85, of Salisbury, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at Guiding Hands Assisted Living in Berlin. Born January, 24, 1934.
She is survived by her son, Mark Wilkerson and his wife Rhonda and two grandchildren, Andrew and Brandon Wilkerson. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Samuel C. Wilkerson in 2004.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 16th, at 3 PM, at Bounds Funeral Home on East Main Street in Salisbury.
Contributions may be made in memory of Mrs. Wilkerson to the American Diabetes Association, the or Coastal Hospice.
Visit www.boundsfu neralhome.com to send letters of condolence.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019