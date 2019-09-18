|
Shirley D. Price
Princess Anne - Shirley D. Lusk Merritt Price, 82, died peacefully on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Alice Byrd Tawes Nursing Home in Crisfield, MD with her family at her bedside.
Born on October 17, 1936 in Salisbury, MD, she was the daughter of the late Ralph Byrd Lusk, Sr. and Elsie Parks Lusk-Dunn.
Shirley worked as a waitress and chicken grower. She was a member at Tony Tank Degree of Pocahontas, Moose Lodge 1208, former Lioness Club of Princess Anne, MD and a former member of the United Methodist Church in Fairmount, MD and Fairmount Academy School.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Flora Murphy and Josie Mae East and sister-in-law, Alice Lusk.
She is survived by her three children, Albert H. Merritt (Cindy), Linda Landing (Wayne), and Randall Merritt, brother Ralph "June Bug" Lusk, brother-in-law, Henry Thomas East, Sr., 13 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members.
Shirley was never a stranger to anyone. She had a second family at the Alice Byrd Tawes Nursing Home and was loved by many. She was on the 2nd floor and was loved by all of them and she loved them all as well. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to everyone who loved their mother and for taking great care of her.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. 11673 Somerset Ave, Princess Anne, MD where friends may call one hour prior to the service. Rev. Paul Holland will officiate. Interment will follow in Beechwood Cemetery in Princess Anne.
To express condolences to the family, please visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 18, 2019