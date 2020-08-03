Shirley D. Woroniecki
Salisbury/Ocean Pines - Shirley D. Woroniecki, age 80, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Stansell Hospice House in Ocean Pines. Born in Berlin, she was the daughter of the late Luther and Clara Smack Dennis. She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph E. Woroniecki in 2018. Surviving are her children, Brian Dickson and his wife Erin of New Freedom, PA, Bill Dickson of Dagsboro, DE, Dean Woroniecki and his wife Lorie of Delmar, DE, Jerry Woroniecki and his wife Michelle of Berlin, and step-son, Greg Broyles and his wife Michelle of WV. She was an adored grandmother to twelve grandchildren, Jena, Kaelee, Katie, Connor, Abbie, Ellie, Natalie, Nyla, Macy, Rebekka, Mathew, and Jovia. Also surviving are her brothers, Walter Dennis and his wife Edna of Berlin, Bill Dennis and his wife Charlotte of Berlin, and sister Ruth D. Jones and her husband Ken of Berlin. There are numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death was a brother, Richard Dennis.
Mrs. Woroniecki had worked as a legal secretary for many years. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Salisbury.
Services will be will be private for the family. Interment will be in the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock, MD.
A donation in her memory may be made to: Grace United Methodist Church, 635 E. Church St. Salisbury, MD 21804 or Berlin First Baptist Church 613 William St. Berlin, MD 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com
