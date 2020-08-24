1/1
Shirley Elizabeth Lyons
Salisbury - Shirley Elizabeth Lyons, 90, of Salisbury, MD died August 17, 2020 at her home. She was born April 12, 1930, in Audubon, New Jersey, the daughter of Clifford and Alberta Middleton. She was an only child and lived in Audubon, New Jersey.

She graduated from Audubon High School where she was active in Cheerleading, Glee Club, and National Honor Society. On June 15, 1951, she married Thomas Charles Lyons, of Audubon, New Jersey with whom she was married for 66 years prior to his death. Her family lived in New Jersey, Colorado, Connecticut, and Virginia prior to moving to Salisbury.

She deeply loved her family. Her husband, children and grandchildren were her life's focus. She enjoyed extensive travels throughout the world and the United States. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and outdoor activities. She volunteered as a Girl Scout leader, at the Wolf Trap Performing Arts Center, Vienna, VA, and Fair Oaks Hospital, Fairfax, VA. She was an active member of the Vienna Presbyterian Church, Vienna, VA.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in- law, Thomas J and Pamela Lyons of Vancouver, WA; grandson's Jeffrey Lyons (Lauren) of Boise, ID; Grant Lyons (Jackie) of Auburn, WA; her daughter and son-in-law, Nance and Jeffrey Hall, of Ocean Pines, and daughter Linda Lyons (Bob) of Salisbury, grandson Michael Martone (Lindsey), of Parsonsburg, and two great grandchildren; Finley Martone and Graham Lyons.

Services will be private. The family asks that if you wish to honor their mother, that donations be made in her memory to Coastal Hospice www.coastalhospice.org. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.






Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
