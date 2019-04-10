Shirley Harris Hackett



Salisbury - Shirley Harris Hackett, 93, of Salisbury, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019 peacefully at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born on April 19, 1925 in Matamoras, PA, she was the daughter of the late Jesse Harris and Katherine Swinton and foster daughter of the late Henry and Madeline Rappold.



Shirley graduated from Matamoras High School, class of 1942. She attended business school in Middletown, NY. Shirley retired from William Carroll Agency Insurance Company as an Insurance Broker after 20 plus years of service. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Salisbury and the Red Hat Society in Salisbury. She enjoyed crocheting, traveling with her family, and reading. Shirley was an active volunteer and won the Hospice Volunteer of the Year Award.



Shirley is survived by her daughter, Nancy Horner and her husband Don of Salisbury, MD; a son, Craig Hackett and his wife Marcia of Eldersburg, MD; a sister, Marilyn Parks and her husband Bob of Livingston Manor, NY; two Granddaughters, Amanda Carlisle and her husband Chris and Dr. Victoria Derr; Two Grandsons, Scott Hackett and his significant other Josh Goodyear and Christopher Hackett and his wife Elizabeth; and two great grandchildren, Evelyn Hackett and Emerson Hackett.



In addition to her parents, Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, David W. Hackett.



The family would like to personally thank the staff of Wicomico Nursing Home for their excellent care over the last several years where she was a resident.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 am at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment will be held at a later date at Pine Grove Cemetery in Matamoras, PA. A visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to the service.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wicomico Nursing Home c/o Activities Department, 900 Booth St, Salisbury, MD 21801.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.