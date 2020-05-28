Shirley Mae (Hales) Blevins
Salisbury - Shirley Mae (Hales) Blevins, 88, born May 22, 1932, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2020, after a long illness at Chester River Manor in Chestertown, Md. Shirley married her high school sweetheart Robert Quincy Blevins, Jr. of Stockton, Md. after graduating from Snow Hill High School in 1951. Quincy passed away October 14, 2016. They were married for 65 years. Shirley and Quincy moved from Salisbury to Nanticoke in 1969. They loved their Westside community and living on the Nanticoke River.
Shirley worked as Office Supervisor at the Wicomico County Health Department for over 40 years. She had many friends and fond memories of the Health Department. After her retirement, she became involved with her Church Thrift Shop in Bivalve- operated for Westside Methodist Parish. She was a member of Nanticoke Methodist Church and sang in the choir. Later she became a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution in Salisbury and was proud of her Eastern Shore Heritage, tracing many ancestors back to the original founders of the Eastern Shore in the 1600's. Some of these families include Fooks, Perdue and Coulbourne.
Her parents were Paul Thomas Hales, Sr. (1885-1968) and Virginia "Virgie" Fooks Hales (1893-1978) of Longridge in Worcester County near the Wicomico County line. The family farm she grew up on was a tract of land originally belonging to her great grandparents, Benjamin Fooks and Mary Eleanor Causey. Her maternal grandparents were Gilbert Hartwell Fooks and Zella Anna "Annie" Perdue. Her paternal grandparents were Lemuel Sydney Hales and Rebecca E. Figgs.
Shirley was the youngest of seven children. Her siblings were: Marion Francis Hales (1911-1954), Eva Henrietta Hales Brown (1914-1988), Albert Maurice Hales (1917-2005), Daisey Virginia Hales Ruark (1921-2012), Pauline P. Hales Hoover (1923-2003) and Thomas P. Hales (1926-2007).
Shirley and Quincy are survived by three children: Sharon M . Blevins White (Charles) of Worton, Md.,Robert Q. Blevins, III (Brenda) of Westover, Md. and Beth Sue Blevins Smith (Dennis) of Earleville, Md.; Shirley's seven grandchildren: Amy Blevins Gordon (Matt), Jennifer L. Warren, Chad R. White (Cat), Emily E. Smith, Dennis G. Smith II, Olivia L. Smith and Christina M. Smith, and three great grandchildren: Daphne, Lilli and Elyse were her pride and joy. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, brother and sister in laws and friends in the Salisbury-Snow Hill area.
Shirley and Quincy were members and volunteers for the Historic Nassawango Iron Furnace. They donated an old, authentic weaving Loom to the Furnace Town Museum.
Shirley was a loving mother, wife, grandmother and the heart and soul of her family. Her greatest pleasures in life were spending time with her children and grandchildren, thrift shopping, antiquing, and singing her beloved old hymns. She gained strength and serenity from the simple joys in nature. She will be dearly missed every day.
Because of the restrictions associated with the COVID pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled when it is safe to gather together to honor Shirley. There will be a private Interment.
Should friends desire, contributions may be made to: Nanticoke Westside Parish, P.O. Box 11, Nanticoke, Md 21840.
Condolences may be made online at www.HollowayFH.com
Published in The Daily Times from May 28 to May 31, 2020.