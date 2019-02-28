|
|
Shirley Mae Cottman
Princess Anne - Shirley Mae Cottman, 80, of Princess Anne, departed this life Thursday, February 21, 2019.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Princess Anne with a viewing one hour prior. A viewing will also be held 6:00-8:00 PM Friday, March 1, 2019 at the church.
Arrangements entrusted to Anthony E. Ward, Jr. Funeral Home in Princess Anne. To send condolences visit www.anthonyeward.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 28, 2019