Services
Anthony E. Ward Funeral Homes
30639 Hampden Ave.
Princess Anne, MD 21853
410-651-0153
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mount Carmel Baptist Church
Princess Anne, MD
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mount Carmel Baptist Church
Princess Anne , MD
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Mount Carmel Baptist Church
Princess Anne, MD
Shirley Mae Cottman

Princess Anne - Shirley Mae Cottman, 80, of Princess Anne, departed this life Thursday, February 21, 2019.

A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Princess Anne with a viewing one hour prior. A viewing will also be held 6:00-8:00 PM Friday, March 1, 2019 at the church.

Arrangements entrusted to Anthony E. Ward, Jr. Funeral Home in Princess Anne. To send condolences visit www.anthonyeward.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 28, 2019
