Shirley Mae Donohoe
Mardela Springs - Shirley Mae Donohoe, 83, of Mardela Springs, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, June 21, 2020, surrounded by her beloved family. She was born April 1, 1937 in Salisbury, a daughter of the late Walter "Ned" Haddock and Ella L. (Owens) Haddock.
Many in the Mardela community will remember Miss Shirley from when she worked in the cafeteria at Northwestern Elementary, West Side and Mardela High. She had a heart for the children and kept a change purse in case a student was running a little short on money to quietly buy their lunch or ice cream. She was the consummate farmer's wife, getting up early to begin her day in the fields. She helped her husband with the farm while somehow managing to raise her family, feed the helpers and take care of their home. She was an excellent cook who will be remembered by many for her potato salad and her sweet tea was so good she proudly earned the nickname "Sweet Tea Lady" around the Mardela VFD. She was a member of Salisbury Baptist Temple, had a love for Gaither Homecoming music and loved the outdoors and her flowers. Shirley will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister. She loved her grandchildren with all of her heart and always made time to babysit in their early years and was extremely proud of each of them.
She is survived by her children, Phyllis Collins (Gary) of Hebron, N. Phil Donohoe, Jr. (Sandy) of Mardela Springs, Paul Donohoe of Mardela Springs, Patricia Catlin (Vaughn) of Mardela Springs and Pamela Meekins (Jeremy) of Whaleyville; grandchildren, Amy Poole, Michael Donohoe (Kristen), Ashley Smith (Josh), Gary Ray Collins, Jr., Taylor Donohoe, Kristen Catlin and Ella Mae Meekins; great grandchildren, Kevin, Dylan, Luke and Mila; siblings, Dorothy Lynch of Hebron, Jeannie Glover of Mardela Springs, Walter Edward "Sonny" Haddock (Sharon) of Mardela Springs and Charles Haddock (Jan) of Laurel. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and many "grand-doggies."
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Norris P. Donoho in 2002; and a sister, Charlotte Ann Colonna.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Due to restrictions surrounding COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be mandatory. A graveside service will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mardela Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Donohoe's memory to Mardela Springs Volunteer Fire Department Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 299, Mardela Springs, MD 21837.
Arrangements are being handled by Short Funeral Home of Delmar. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.shortfh.com.
