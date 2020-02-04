Services
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Shirley Mae O'Hara

Shirley Mae O'Hara Obituary
Shirley Mae O'Hara

SALISBURY - Shirley Mae O'Hara, 85, of Salisbury, earned her angel wings and God welcomed her into Heaven on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Isaac Gatton and Marie Elizabeth Myers Gatton.

She was a member of the Moose Lodge and VFW, both in Salisbury. Shirley Mae had previously worked for the Hecht Company in Salisbury and the Plim Plaza in Ocean City. She enjoyed shopping and spending time with her grandchildren. She taught her family what it meant to live life boldly and the importance of giving when you have the least.

Shirley is survived by her four daughters, Deborah Marie Burton (Harold) of Frankford, DE, Patricia O'Hara Routenberg (John) of Salisbury, Colleen Diane Thornton (John) of Columbia, MD, and Nancy Elizabeth O'Hara of Salisbury; eight grandchildren, Heather, Jennifer, Kelly, Billy, Angela, Kerin, Maureen, and John; 14 great grandchildren; and a brother, Arnold Edward Gatton (Kay) of Frankford, DE.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was also preceded in death by a four siblings, Doris Kirchner, Richard Gatton, Thelma Fowler, and Edna Dorsch; and the father of her children, Charles Jerome O'Hara.

The family will conduct memorial services at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to a .

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
