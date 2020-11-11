Shirley Mae Tingle
Delmar - Shirley Mae Tingle, 86, of Delmar, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Coastal Hospice At The Lake. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Herman James Robinson and Anna Mae Hitch Robinson.
Shirley attended Wicomico County Schools and was a graduate of Salisbury University. She taught for more than 23 years in elementary schools in Wicomico County before retiring. She was a member of the National Education Association, Maryland Retired Teacher's Association, and the Wicomico County Retired Teacher's Association. She and her husband attended Christ United Methodist Church in Salisbury.
Shirley is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Elmer "Bob" Tingle; a daughter, June Rachels (Rod) of Salisbury; two grandchildren, Kara Knight (Gary) and Grant Gregory (Amy); three great grandchildren, Quayde & Summer Knight, and Jackson Gregory; and two nephews, Ronnie & Steve Robinson.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:00am at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury with Rev. Howard Travers officiating.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com
to express condolences to the family.