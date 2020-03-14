Services
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Shirley Pruitt Godwin Obituary
Shirley Pruitt Godwin

Richmond - Shirley Pruitt Godwin, 83, residing at Masonic Home of Virginia, went to be with the Lord on March 13, 2020. Shirley was born in Onancock, VA and lived on the Eastern Shore for most of her life. After graduating from high school, she attended nursing school and obtained her LPN certification, afterwards serving as a nurse for a number of years.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years Philip G. Godwin, and her parents, Edward S. Pruitt and Reba Parks Pruitt. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Kathy and Karl Hade, Karen and Barry Durant, Kari and Jonathan Chapman; grandchildren, Joshua (Ashley), Devereaux, Jeremiah, Tabitha, Courtney, Sarah, and Chase; and great-grandchildren, Jordan and Abram.

A memorial service will be held at Williams Funeral Home in Onancock, VA on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Fairview Lawn Cemetery.

The family expresses their sincere appreciation to all her caregivers in the Masonic Home Health Care Unit for their loving support during her final days.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Foodbank of the Eastern Shore, P.O. Box 518, Onley, VA 23418.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams Funeral Homes, Onancock and Parksley, VA.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 14 to Mar. 18, 2020
