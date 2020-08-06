Shushen JoshiSalisbury - Shushen Joshi, known to friends as "Shu," passed away on August 4, 2020, at the age of 57 years. Shu had a big heart, a great sense of humor and he loved unconditionally.Shu graduated in 1981 from Bennett Sr. High School in Salisbury, Maryland. In 1988 he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Electronics Engineering Technology from DeVry Institute of Technology, in Columbus, Ohio.In 1989 he began his career as a Field Engineer with CAE LINK Corporation where he worked for 5 years. Shu ventured into real estate and eventually found his passion in helping others and earned a Chemical Dependency Counseling degree from Wor-Wic Community College. He found great joy knowing he saved many lives with his unorthodox style dealing with addiction.He is survived by his loving mother, Santosh, son, Rakesh, Brother, Shallin(Kristen) of Brookfield, CT, Brother, Shai( Sheilia) of New Milford, CT plus many cousins, nephews and neice.