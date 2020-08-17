1/1
Sidney Ann Davis
Sidney Ann Davis

Salisbury - Sidney Ann Davis, 81, of Salisbury, MD, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. A native of Northside Chesconessex, VA, she was born September 16, 1938 to the late Sidney Matthew Pruitt and Ona Dise Pruitt.

Following high school, Sidney completed the LPN nursing program and began her career with Peninsula General Hospital in Salisbury (now Peninsula Regional Medical Center), retiring in 2008. Raised in a family of commercial waterman, she spent much of childhood on the Chesapeake Bay, which inspired her lifelong passion for boating and fishing. Her greatest love and best friend was her furbaby, Brandy, who was faithfully by her side over the last 16 years.

Sidney is survived by her sister, Violet Mears of Parksley, VA; brother, Brooks Pruitt and his wife, Sharon, of Northside Chesconessex; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Eva Parks, Sue Brown, Norma Fletcher, and Nancy Horner, as well as her infant sister, Sylvia Pruitt.

To honor Sidney's wishes, no public service will he held.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hartley Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (1006 Market Street, Pocomoke, MD 21851) in appreciation of the incredible care given by their staff; or to Bethel Colony of Mercy (1675 Bethel Colony Road, Lenoir, NC 28645, www.bethelcolony.org) in honor of her nephew's ministry.

Memory tributes may be share with the family at www.williamsfunerahomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Williams-Onancock Funeral Home
94 Market Street
Onancock, VA 23417
(757) 787-2340
