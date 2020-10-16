1/
Sky D. Campbell
Sky D. Campbell

Baltimore - Our beautiful lovely dollbaby Sky, though your soul has left your earthly body your light is still here with us. You have inspired us through your actions, your words and your love.

Sky Danee Campbell was a breathtakingly beautiful individual. On Saturday evening, October 10th, Sky was taken from this physical world. There are no words to describe this tragedy. If you've ever had the pleasure of being in Sky's presence, you know how truly remarkable she was.

Your soul is still alive for those of us living.

Your soul has shown us the path.

Anna, Chris, Sage, Sean and Hadley and her surviving family will continue to walk on, carrying the beautiful torch you have passed to us.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday the 17th at the Kenworthy Funeral Home- 269 Frederick Street Hanover PA 17331 from 11-1pm. A Celebration of Life will be planned in the coming days. If attending memorial, masks are required and limited attendance at one time in the building.




Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial service
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Kenworthy Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-637-6259
Memories & Condolences
October 16, 2020
The Long Stem Pink Rose Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Frances Woodard
October 15, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Samantha Wilson
