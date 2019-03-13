|
|
Solomon Parker
Chesapeake - Solomon Parker, 86, of Chesapeake, formerly of the Shore, entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 1, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Tasley, Virginia, Solomon was the son of the late Isaac and Emma Parker. He was united in holy matrimony to the late Doris A. Parker. Solomon was employed at Van Kastereen Farms in Tasley, Virginia for many years.
Funeral services were held at the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Interment was in the Household of Ruth Cemetery, Accomac.
Solomon leaves to cherish loving memories; two daughters, Relissa Parker and Wendy Parker; one son, Ronald Parker; one stepdaughter, Shonda Fisher; one stepson, Ronald Dix; two daughters-in-law; sixteen grandchildren; twenty-nine great-grandchildren; one brother, David Parker; one brother-in-law; two sisters-in-law; seven nieces; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Arrangements were made by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc., Accomac.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 13, 2019