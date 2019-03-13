Services
Cooper & Humbles Funeral Company Inc
24497 Mary N Smith Rd
Accomac, VA 23301
(757) 787-2504
Resources
More Obituaries for Solomon Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Solomon Parker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Solomon Parker Obituary
Solomon Parker

Chesapeake - Solomon Parker, 86, of Chesapeake, formerly of the Shore, entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 1, 2019 at his residence.

Born in Tasley, Virginia, Solomon was the son of the late Isaac and Emma Parker. He was united in holy matrimony to the late Doris A. Parker. Solomon was employed at Van Kastereen Farms in Tasley, Virginia for many years.

Funeral services were held at the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Interment was in the Household of Ruth Cemetery, Accomac.

Solomon leaves to cherish loving memories; two daughters, Relissa Parker and Wendy Parker; one son, Ronald Parker; one stepdaughter, Shonda Fisher; one stepson, Ronald Dix; two daughters-in-law; sixteen grandchildren; twenty-nine great-grandchildren; one brother, David Parker; one brother-in-law; two sisters-in-law; seven nieces; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements were made by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc., Accomac.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now