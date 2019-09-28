Resources
More Obituaries for Sondra Paige
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sondra Judith Paige

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sondra Judith Paige Obituary
Sondra Judith Paige

Salisbury - Sondra Judith Paige, of Salisbury, Maryland passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the age of 87. She was born in Bronx, New York. She was the wife of the late Arnold Paige.

She is survived by her daughter, Fawn S. Nadler of Sarasota, Florida and son, Perry Paige. She is also survived by her grandson and wife, Roman A. Katynski and Nicole Katynski of Parrish, Florida; grandson, Jared M. Katynski of Meriden, Connecticut; three great-grandchildren, Roman J., Anthony J. and Nicolas E. Katynski and niece Jennifer Hubbard.

A private funeral was held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sondra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.