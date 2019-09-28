|
|
Sondra Judith Paige
Salisbury - Sondra Judith Paige, of Salisbury, Maryland passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the age of 87. She was born in Bronx, New York. She was the wife of the late Arnold Paige.
She is survived by her daughter, Fawn S. Nadler of Sarasota, Florida and son, Perry Paige. She is also survived by her grandson and wife, Roman A. Katynski and Nicole Katynski of Parrish, Florida; grandson, Jared M. Katynski of Meriden, Connecticut; three great-grandchildren, Roman J., Anthony J. and Nicolas E. Katynski and niece Jennifer Hubbard.
A private funeral was held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 28, 2019