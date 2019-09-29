|
|
Sondra Paige
Salisbury - Sondra Paige, 87, of Salisbury, died on Sunday, September 22, 2019 peacefully at Salisbury Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Born on September 1, 1932 in Bronx, NY, she was the daughter of Murray Braunstein and Mildred Brown.
Sondra, while in her 20's and 30's was a model for Modeling Agencies in Manhattan. As a resident of the Eastern Shore since 1974 she quickly came to enjoy crabs to boating. Both her and Arnold became known in the Cambridge area as they owned and operated Paige's Medical Pharmacy. Sondra and Arnold enjoyed boating for many years. They enjoyed many a quiet evening on the Choptank and its tributaries aboard their Catamaran or Trawler named: Psalm 83:18. Both Sondra and Arnold contributed their time and concern to the community from everything from the MAC Center to their spiritual activities as Jehovahs Witnesses. Their spiritual contributions were most dominant in their life as they helped people to understand the Bibles promise of a peaceful new world on earth free of sickness and death. They willingly and happily did this knowing they would someday be out of business as medicine would no longer be needed.
Sondra is survived by her son, Perry Paige of Reisterstown; and her sister, Joyce Gruber, 80, of Salisbury.
In addition to her parents, Sondra is preceded in death by her husband Arnold, who died September 26, 2006 at the age of 80.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury,MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 29, 2019