Services
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Resources
More Obituaries for Sondra Paige
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sondra Paige


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sondra Paige Obituary
Sondra Paige

Salisbury - Sondra Paige, 87, of Salisbury, died on Sunday, September 22, 2019 peacefully at Salisbury Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Born on September 1, 1932 in Bronx, NY, she was the daughter of Murray Braunstein and Mildred Brown.

Sondra, while in her 20's and 30's was a model for Modeling Agencies in Manhattan. As a resident of the Eastern Shore since 1974 she quickly came to enjoy crabs to boating. Both her and Arnold became known in the Cambridge area as they owned and operated Paige's Medical Pharmacy. Sondra and Arnold enjoyed boating for many years. They enjoyed many a quiet evening on the Choptank and its tributaries aboard their Catamaran or Trawler named: Psalm 83:18. Both Sondra and Arnold contributed their time and concern to the community from everything from the MAC Center to their spiritual activities as Jehovahs Witnesses. Their spiritual contributions were most dominant in their life as they helped people to understand the Bibles promise of a peaceful new world on earth free of sickness and death. They willingly and happily did this knowing they would someday be out of business as medicine would no longer be needed.

Sondra is survived by her son, Perry Paige of Reisterstown; and her sister, Joyce Gruber, 80, of Salisbury.

In addition to her parents, Sondra is preceded in death by her husband Arnold, who died September 26, 2006 at the age of 80.

Services will be private.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury,MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sondra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holloway Funeral Home
Download Now