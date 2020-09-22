Stanley F. Kahn
Ocean City - Stanley F. Kahn, 75, passed away on September 20, 2020. Born in Winthrop, MA, he was the son of the late Leon Isidore Kahn and Hannah Seaman Kahn.
Stan was a graduate of Admiral Farragut Academy, St. Petersburg, FL, and the University of Florida Gainesville. Throughout his lifetime, he completed a series of continuing education courses, both professional and personal.
Stan proudly served our country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.
Stan moved to Miami Beach where, in 1969 he began his career in the Hospitality Industry at the Americana Hotel on Miami Beach. He moved on to Hyatt Corporation Miami Beach, and later Orlando, FL.
Stan met the love of his life, Veronica Wolf, in Miami, and in 1973 they were married.
in 1978, Stan came to Ocean City, MD, first working for the Carousel Hotel then
The Sheraton, and back to the Carousel until he retired in 2015. In 1979, Stan and Veronica became parents of their precious son, Paul Matthew Kahn.
He joined Beth Israel Synagogue in Salisbury where he served on the Board of Directors. He was a founding member of Temple Bat Yam in Berlin.
Stan's community and professional involvement in Ocean City included Leader-Den 7 Cub Scout Pack 261; President Maryland Tourism Council, Chairman Governor's Conference on Tourism; Board of Directors Maryland Hotel and Motel Association; President Ocean City Chamber of Commerce; President Ocean City Hotel-Motel-Restaurant Association; Board of Directors Atlantic General Hospital Foundation; Wor-Wic Community College Advisory Board; Board of Directors Ocean City Paramedics; President and Paul Harris Fellow Ocean City/Berlin Rotary Club.
Stan was a devoted husband and father. He enjoyed playing tennis and jogging, and in later years he became an avid walker. He was a fan of the Boston Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles and the Miami Dolphins. Stan was a super positive thinker, and a supportive friend. He could, and often did, strike up a conversation with anyone. Nevertheless, his top priority in life was always the well-being of his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Veronica, his son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Felecia, his brother Joseph and wife Phyllis of Vista, CA. and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by brothers, Myron (Helaine) and Howard (Dorothy).
The Talmud teaches that even a truly righteous person must eventually die as death is inevitable. God however does not want to let the truly righteous leave this world, but rather wants to cling on to every second of having such a person on earth. When such a person's name is not written in the Book of Life for the next year to come God waits until the very last second until the New Year begins, and only then allows the Angel of Death to descend. Thus a truly righteous person breaths his or her last breath and their soul departs on Rosh Hashana, the New Year.
Services will be live streamed on Thursday, September 24th at 11:00 AM. https://www.facebook.com/Temple-Bat-Yam-116320568451014
or visit Temple Bat Yam's face book page.
Interment with Military Honors will follow at Beth Israel Cemetery in Salisbury. A Shiva service for Stanley will be held on Zoom on Thursday evening at 7:00 PM and Saturday at 7:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Temple Bat Yam, 11036 Worcester Hwy, .Berlin, MD 21811, or Coastal Hospice at the Ocean P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21803. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.