Stanley Fredrick Chandler
Powellville - Stanley Fredrick Chandler 82, of Powellville, passed away September 23, 2019 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury. Freddie was born to the late Thomas Burton Chandler and Jennie Catherine Sayers Johnson Chandler at their farm in Powellville on January 19, 1937.
He attended Powellville and Wicomico High Schools. Freddie then joined the United States Air Force where he achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant. Later, serving as a Sergeant in the Army Reserve. He retired from Sears after 38 years as an appliance repairman. During this time he was also a poultry and livestock farmer while operating his own Bobcat business.
Freddie enjoyed a good drink, telling a joke and was a notorious prankster. Some of his hobbies over the years were fishing, hunting, boating, photography and woodworking. He also played the harmonica and liked feeding the squirrels. He was a member of the Delmarva Coon Hunters Association for many years. Freddie was especially proud to be a World Famous Saltwater Cowboy where he rode his horse Cody in the Chincoteague Pony Penning. Throughout his lifetime Freddie forged many and lasting friendships.
Preceding him in death was his wife Jean Ann Chandler and his siblings Lloyd Chandler, Elton Johnson, Richard Johnson, Bertie Kelly, Gertrude Donaway, and special niece Muriel Pomeroy.
During his marriage with the late Betty Jean Adkins Jones he had five sons. His oldest son, Jim Chandler, preceded him in death. He is survived by his "boys" Dennis, Jeff, his fiancé Kristen, Steve, Bryan his wife Tanya and daughter-in-law Nancy. Also there are 7 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Also surviving are step children Teresa Wilkerson, George Banks, Brenda Truitt, Barbara Banks, 9 step grandchildren and 3 step great grandchildren.
At this time interment will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held on his birthday, January 19, 2020, at the Powellville Volunteer Fire Company.
The family sincerely thanks Deer's Head Hospital and Coastal Hospice at the Lake for their care of our father.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Powellville Vol Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, 5085 Powellville Rd., Pittsville, MD 21850 or to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 29, 2019