Stanley J. Zielinski
1944 - 2020
Stanley J. Zielinski

Selbyville - Stanley J. Zielinski, age 76, of Selbyville and formerly of Ocean City, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at University Of MD Medical Center in Baltimore. He was born in Philadelphia, PA and was the son of the late Stanley M. and Elizabeth (Suder) Zielinski.

He was a graduate of LaSalle University and retired from a long career in management. He was Plant Manager for Coca-Cola for many years before transitioning to Vice President at Vlasic Foods. He was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, NRA and was very active in the Ocean City Elks.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Maryanne Zielinski of Selbyville; three sons, Stanley M. Zielinski and wife Jodie of Marlton, NJ, Gregory F. Zielinski of Sacramento, CA and Christopher R. Zielinski and wife Emily of St. Louis, MO; a brother and a sister, Robert W. Zielinski and Susan M. Shaw both of Philadelphia; a grandson, Zachary Zielinski and a granddaughter on the way.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Stephen Zielinski.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11am on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at St. Luke Catholic Church in Ocean City.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com






Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Luke Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
19 South Main St.
Selbyville, DE 19975
(302) 436-8421
Memories & Condolences
