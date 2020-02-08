|
|
Stayton L. Hastings
Delmar - Stayton Leon Hastings, 67, of Delmar passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at PRMC in Salisbury.
He was born on November 3, 1952 in Salisbury, a son of the late Floyd Leon Hastings and Metha Johnson Hastings.
Stayton was a graduate of Delmar High School with the class of 1970, where he played football and was an accomplished wrestler.Throughout his adult lifetime Stayton remained an avid supporter of the Delmar Wildcats football and wrestling team. He retired after over 30 years of service as a grain supervisor at Perdue. He attended St. Stephen's United Methodist Church in Delmar. He enjoyed grilling out and hunting and fishing. Any day at the beach was a good day for Stayton and he especially loved spending time at Assateague. He will be remembered for his love for people and one who always had a joke to share.
He is survived by a daughter, Tallie R. Figgs (Lonnie) of Delmar; sons, Rob Hurley of Salisbury and Stayton M. Hastings (Shauna) of Fruitland; grandchildren, Seth Figgs (Sarah), Luke Figgs, Cassie Figgs, Ellie Figgs, Cade Hurley, and Ciera Hurley; sister, Sandra Donohoe (Phil); and special nephews, Eric Willey and Michael Donohoe.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Joeanne Willey and Margaret Ellen Downey.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5-7:00 pm on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Short Funeral Home in Delmar.
In memory of Stayton, contributions may be sent to the Delmar Athletic Booster Club, c/o Ilah Preston, 200 N. 8th Street, Delmar, DE 19940.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020