Stella Latsios Adamopoulos
Fenwick Island, DE - Mrs. Stella Latsios Adamopoulos fell asleep in the Lord on Friday, July 10, 2020, at her family's home in Fenwick Island, Delaware. Mrs. Adamopoulos had recently turned 89. She had battled breast cancer for nearly four years.
Mrs. Adamopoulos was born in Alexandria, Virginia, on June 10, 1931. She was the fifth and youngest child of Christos and Christina Latsios, who had immigrated from Greece in the early twentieth century and settled in Northern Virginia. Mrs. Adamopoulos graduated from Alexandria's George Washington High School (now T.C. Williams High School) in 1948. Soon after graduating, Mrs. Adamopoulos had the honor and responsibility of caring for her mother during her last stages of cancer. Mrs. Adamopoulos fell in love with patient care, and enrolled at the Alexandria Hospital School of Nursing after her mother's death. She met her husband Dr. Elias S. Adamopoulos while working as a nurse at Alexandria Hospital. The two were married for forty-six years, until Dr. Adamopoulos's passing in 2004.
Mrs. Adamopoulos moved to Salisbury, Maryland, in 1962, where she worked as a nurse at Peninsula General Hospital. She and Dr. Adamopoulos settled in Salisbury and remained there for over fifty years, raising three sons. Mrs. Adamopoulos has been an active member of the Eastern Shore's first Greek Orthodox community since its founding, and she was a beloved parishioner of St. George's Greek Orthodox Church in Ocean City, Maryland. She was a longstanding member of St. George's Philoptochos (women's charitable organization), serving as a board member even into her late eighties.
Mrs. Adamopoulos was known for her kind heartedness and generosity. She was passionate about charity work and was a longtime supporter of a great many philanthropic organizations, including St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Shriners Hospital for Children, and Doctors Without Borders. Mrs. Adamopoulos was a tremendously selfless and compassionate person. She always put other people first, and always looked for ways to help those in need.
She is survived by her sons Stavros (Alex), Christos, and Elias; her daughters-in-law Robin and Nancy; her five granddaughters Elise, Kara, Stella, Katherine, and Zoe; and her brother George.
A funeral service will be held at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Ocean City on Wednesday, July 15, at 11:00 a.m., with a visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. Her nephew Fr. Christos Wallace will officiate. Internment will be in the Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury. There also will be a visitation on Tuesday, July 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury, with a Trisagion memorial at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the deceased's name to St. George Greek Orthodox Church and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Arrangements are being handled by Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.