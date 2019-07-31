|
|
Stella Phillips
Berlin - Stella Glendene "Glen" Phillips, age 75, passed peacefully surrounded by her family after a short battle with cancer to be with her Lord. Born in Meherrin, Virginia, she was the daughter of Phil Edwards and Bertha Waddell. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, George Phillips, sons; Kenny, Bart, Brett, daughters; Ronda, Linda, brother; George Edwards, grandchildren; Shannon, Joshua, Dustin, Zachary, Travis, Brandon, Jessie, Kamron, Kourtney, Hunter, Tyler, great grandchildren; Aston, Giuliana, Cadon, Milania, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by sons; Mark, George, and sister; Priscilla Sommers.
Stella was a member of Buckingham Presbyterian Church, Women's Bowling League in Ocean City, Red Hatters, Parrothead Club and Downtown Association of Ocean City, Maryland. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, gardening and the beach.
A funeral service will be held at Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin, Maryland on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 2 PM. Visitation will be held from 12-2 PM prior to the service. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at www.burbagefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in her memory to Coastal Hospice at the Lake at PO Box 1733 Salisbury, MD 21801.
Published in The Daily Times on July 31, 2019