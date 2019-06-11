Stella Roberta Powers



Pocomoke City - Stella Roberta Powers, a long-term resident of Pocomoke City, MD passed away on June 9, 2019. Born on February 20, 1941 in Goodwill MD, she was the daughter of the late Robert Lee Ward Sr. and Edna Francis White Ward. Stella was predeceased by her loving husband of 47 years, John Francis Powers Sr. on October 3, 2006. She was also preceded in death by her two sisters, Ethel Arnold and Fay Snyder and three brothers Charles Ward, Thomas Ward and Robert Ward Jr.



Stella loved being a foster parent and over the years opened her home to many foster children. She was a member of the Pocomoke Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary and the Goodwill Baptist Church. Stella will be greatly missed by her family and friends.



She is survived by her children Barbara Codignotto and her husband Donald, John Powers Jr. and his partner Judy Hinman and Agnes Parks and her husband Wade; five grandchildren, Kristen Pittas and her fiancé Jerry Franklin, Natalie Riden and her husband Cody, Christine Codignotto, Jenna Codignotto, and Heather Powers; two great grandchildren Corbin Powers and Savannah Pittas; and several nieces and nephews.



Stella's family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the members and staff of the Pocomoke City Emergency Medical Services for their assistance on numerous occasions.



A funeral service officiated by Pastor LeRoy Sheats will be held on Friday, June 14th, at 11:00 AM at the Holloway Funeral Home in Pocomoke City, where family and friends are welcomed to gather one hour prior to the service. At Stella's request, cremation will follow and Interment will be private at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Pocomoke City Volunteer Fire Company, 1410 Market Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851 or Pocomoke City Emergency Medical Services, 137 8th Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P. A., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com. Published in The Daily Times on June 11, 2019