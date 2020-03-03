|
Stephen Asher Hall
SALISBURY - Stephen Asher Hall (age 64) went to be with his Lord on Saturday, February 29, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Vicki Hall and her daughter, Brooke Bauer (Roger), her grandchildren, Caiden and Brynn Bauer and son, James Foster all of whom Steve loved as his own. Also surviving are Steve's mother, Rosa Hall Bean of Salisbury, his father, Willis ("Will") Hall of Ocean Pines, his brothers, Clay Hall (Jane) of Harborton, Va. and David Hall of Salisbury as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved dog, Max.
Steve spent his early years in Harrisonburg, VA and then, Pocomoke City, MD before moving to Salisbury where he attended J.M. Bennett High school making many lifelong friendships while there. He graduated from Salisbury University with a degree in Business and, from there, joined Mercantile Bank at its headquarters in Baltimore and soon became a Vice President in the Commercial Lending Department. After many years, Steve retired and he and Vicki moved to Salisbury and enjoyed renovating their home on the lake. He loved playing his guitar/banjo, canoeing, boating and fishing with his brothers and hanging out at beaches from Assateague, the Outer Banks and Florida and left many footprints on several barrier islands searching for arrowheads. He was innovative, even adding an outrigger pontoon to his canoe among other great things. His love, humor, loyalty and energy will be fond,everlasting memories.
A Celebration of Steve's Life will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 3:00 pm at the Allen Memorial Baptist Church in Salisbury with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Officiating will be Rev. Dr. William L. Warren, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Johns Hopkins Research Center, https://secure.jhu.edu/form/colorectalcancer.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020