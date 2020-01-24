Services
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Barnard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen C. Barnard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen C. Barnard Obituary
Stephen C. Barnard

Princess Anne - Stephen Barnard, 85 of Princess Anne, passed away January 22, 2020. Born on December 19, 1934, he was the son of the late Stephen G. Barnard and Sarah Edith Barnard.

Graduate of the Medical College of Virginia, now VCU, with a BS. He later earned a Law Degree from the University of Richmond, T.C. Williams School of Law. He was a member of the Virginia Bar Association. He loved to fish, play poker and enjoy the outdoors.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Helen E. Barnard. He is survived by his eight children; Carolyn Payne and her husband David, Sandra Hall and her husband Rick, Stephen Barnard and his wife Aimee, Charles Barnard and his wife Sharon, Karen Hardy, Mary Beauchamp and her husband Wane, Ernest Chandler and Ray Meeks; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother, Bill Barnard and a sister, Florence "Flossie" Adams.

Graveside service will take place Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 1:00pm, Beechwood Memorial Park, Antioch Ave, Princess Anne, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD 21804. www.hollowayfh.com
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holloway Funeral Home
Download Now