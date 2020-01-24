|
Stephen C. Barnard
Princess Anne - Stephen Barnard, 85 of Princess Anne, passed away January 22, 2020. Born on December 19, 1934, he was the son of the late Stephen G. Barnard and Sarah Edith Barnard.
Graduate of the Medical College of Virginia, now VCU, with a BS. He later earned a Law Degree from the University of Richmond, T.C. Williams School of Law. He was a member of the Virginia Bar Association. He loved to fish, play poker and enjoy the outdoors.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Helen E. Barnard. He is survived by his eight children; Carolyn Payne and her husband David, Sandra Hall and her husband Rick, Stephen Barnard and his wife Aimee, Charles Barnard and his wife Sharon, Karen Hardy, Mary Beauchamp and her husband Wane, Ernest Chandler and Ray Meeks; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother, Bill Barnard and a sister, Florence "Flossie" Adams.
Graveside service will take place Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 1:00pm, Beechwood Memorial Park, Antioch Ave, Princess Anne, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD 21804. www.hollowayfh.com
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020