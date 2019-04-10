|
|
Stephen Douglas Moseley Jr.
Parsonsburg, MD - With deepest sorrow, we announce that Stephen Douglas Moseley Jr., age 31 our most beloved son, brother, family member and friend passed away suddenly on Friday, March 29, 2019 while in the hospital.
Those who knew Stephen, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives.
Stephen will be missed everyday by his mother, Sandra Truitt, step father, Jesse Truitt, two sisters, Shannon Stophel and Alexis Truitt, three step brothers, Jesse Truitt II, Philip Truitt, and Steven Truitt.
Along with his father, Steve Moseley, step mother, Brenda Moseley, grandparents Cletus and Sandra Moseley, step grandmother Ginger Pruess, step sister, Brandy Webb and step brother Dylan Webb.
He will be missed by his girlfriend Victoria Ryan Havens.
We know Stephen is now with his grandparents Alvin and Juanita Davis, and is loved here on earth as well as in heaven.
Join family and friends for a celebration of life on April 13, 2019 at one o'clock at the Pittsville playground on Railroad Avenue in Pittsville, Maryland.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 10, 2019